How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Jacksonville
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Golden Gophers scored were just 3.0 more points than the Dolphins allowed (69.5).
- The Dolphins' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.2 the Golden Gophers gave up to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers shot 39.2% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Dolphins allowed to opponents.
- The Dolphins shot at a 43.7% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points per game last season along with 4.9 assists.
- Liam Robbins grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.
- Carr knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Carr and Robbins were defensive standouts last season, with Carr averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robbins collecting 2.5 blocks per contest.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Dontarius James put up 17.5 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
- Bryce Workman pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Mo Arnold averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
- James knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Arnold averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while James compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMKC
W 71-56
Home
11/12/2021
Western Kentucky
W 73-69
Home
11/14/2021
Princeton
W 87-80
Away
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 78-49
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Trinity Baptist
W 79-43
Home
11/13/2021
N.C. A&T
W 63-54
Home
11/16/2021
UCF
L 63-54
Away
11/24/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
11/27/2021
Coastal Georgia
-
Home
12/2/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Away
12/7/2021
Georgia
-
Away
12/11/2021
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
12/14/2021
Southern Miss
-
Away