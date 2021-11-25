Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Golden Gophers scored were just 3.0 more points than the Dolphins allowed (69.5).

The Dolphins' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.2 the Golden Gophers gave up to opponents.

The Golden Gophers shot 39.2% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Dolphins allowed to opponents.

The Dolphins shot at a 43.7% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points per game last season along with 4.9 assists.

Liam Robbins grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.

Carr knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.

Carr and Robbins were defensive standouts last season, with Carr averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robbins collecting 2.5 blocks per contest.

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Dontarius James put up 17.5 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Bryce Workman pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Mo Arnold averaged 2.3 assists per contest.

James knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Arnold averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while James compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UMKC W 71-56 Home 11/12/2021 Western Kentucky W 73-69 Home 11/14/2021 Princeton W 87-80 Away 11/19/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne W 78-49 Home 11/24/2021 Jacksonville - Home 11/30/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 12/5/2021 Mississippi State - Away 12/8/2021 Michigan State - Home 12/11/2021 Michigan - Away 12/14/2021 Texas A&M-CC - Home

Jacksonville Schedule