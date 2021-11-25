Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 16, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Brady Rudrud (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) in the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Williams Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Jacksonville

    • Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Golden Gophers scored were just 3.0 more points than the Dolphins allowed (69.5).
    • The Dolphins' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.6 fewer points than the 73.2 the Golden Gophers gave up to opponents.
    • The Golden Gophers shot 39.2% from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.0% the Dolphins allowed to opponents.
    • The Dolphins shot at a 43.7% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers averaged.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points per game last season along with 4.9 assists.
    • Liam Robbins grabbed an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game last season.
    • Carr knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Carr and Robbins were defensive standouts last season, with Carr averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robbins collecting 2.5 blocks per contest.

    Jacksonville Players to Watch

    • Dontarius James put up 17.5 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Bryce Workman pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Mo Arnold averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • James knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Arnold averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while James compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMKC

    W 71-56

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 73-69

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Princeton

    W 87-80

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    W 78-49

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    Jacksonville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Trinity Baptist

    W 79-43

    Home

    11/13/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 63-54

    Home

    11/16/2021

    UCF

    L 63-54

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Coastal Georgia

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Jacksonville at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) shoots over North Dakota State Bison guard Sam Griesel (5) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. TCU

    31 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    Hockey Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Hurricanes at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy