Maryland hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night looking to win its seconds straight game.

Maryland heads into its last home game of the year coming off one of its biggest wins of the season. The Terrapins looked impressive on Sunday when it beat No. 22 Ohio State 75-60.

How to Watch Minnesota at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The win was their third in the last four games as they look to make a late-season push into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins have now climbed back to within a game of .500 overall at 14-15 and are looking to send their seniors off with a big win before heading to Michigan State to finish off the regular season.

Minnesota, though, will be looking to come to town and thwart that momentum.

The Golden Gophers have had a tough time in the Big Ten this year and are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

They lost their last two home games of the year to Wisconsin and Indiana. Minnesota is now looking to find a way to win on the road to finish the season as it heads to Northwestern on Sunday after their trip to Maryland.

