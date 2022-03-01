Minnesota vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) will look to end a seven-game road slide when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Xfinity Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Minnesota

The Terrapins average 70.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Terrapins allow.

This season, the Terrapins have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

Donta Scott leads the Terrapins at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 12.6 points.

Eric Ayala averages 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hakim Hart puts up 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.0% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Qudus Wahab posts 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch