Minnesota vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) will look to end a seven-game road slide when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Xfinity Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Minnesota

  • The Terrapins average 70.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Terrapins allow.
  • This season, the Terrapins have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Donta Scott leads the Terrapins at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 12.6 points.
  • Eric Ayala averages 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Hakim Hart puts up 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.0% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Qudus Wahab posts 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is posting a team-high 4.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
  • Jamison Battle leads the Golden Gophers in scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and produces 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Eric Curry is putting up 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • E.J. Stephens gives the Golden Gophers 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Gophers receive 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Luke Loewe.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Minnesota at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
