    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan goes for its third straight win Saturday night when it hosts Minnesota at the Crisler Center.
    The Michigan men's basketball team hosts Minnesota on Saturday night coming off its best game of the year. The Wolverines hit 15 three-pointers in their 35-point win over Nebraska in their Big Ten opener.

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Minnesota at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was Michigan's second in a row after the team beat San Diego State on Saturday. The wins were much-needed for the Wolverines after they were blown out at North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

    The Wolverines are playing much better and looked like the team many thought they would be this season in their win against Nebraska.

    On Saturday, the Wolverines return home looking for their second Big Ten win against a Minnesota team coming off its first loss of the year.

    The Gophers finally dropped a game on Wednesday night when Michigan State came to town and beat them 75–67.

    Minnesota had won its first seven games to start the year but couldn't keep up with a Spartans team that is playing well.

    Saturday will be just as tough as they take on a Wolverines team that is starting to find its stride and is extremely talented.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Minnesota at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
