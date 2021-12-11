Minnesota vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan vs Minnesota Betting Information

    Michigan

    -13.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Minnesota

    • The Wolverines score 10.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (62.8).
    • The Golden Gophers' 70.8 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 64.9 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
    • The Wolverines make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson paces the Wolverines with 14.6 points per game and 8.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.1 assists.
    • Eli Brooks averages 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Caleb is posting 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
    • DeVante Jones posts a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 6 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the field.
    • Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.6 points, 0.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Payton Willis is the Golden Gophers' top assist man (4 per game), and he puts up 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.
    • Jamison Battle tops the Golden Gophers in scoring (17.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.4), and produces 0.9 assists. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Eric Curry is putting up 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • E.J. Stephens gets the Golden Gophers 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Gophers receive 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Luke Loewe.

    How To Watch

