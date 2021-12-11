Minnesota vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -13.5 134.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Minnesota

The Wolverines score 10.1 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (62.8).

The Golden Gophers' 70.8 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 64.9 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

The Wolverines make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson paces the Wolverines with 14.6 points per game and 8.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.1 assists.

Eli Brooks averages 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb is posting 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

DeVante Jones posts a team-best 4 assists per game. He is also averaging 6 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the field.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.6 points, 0.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch