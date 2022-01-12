No. 10 Michigan State has won eight straight games. Can the Spartans stay undefeated in conference play when they host Minnesota on Wednesday?

No. 10 Michigan State is one of the hottest teams in the country, with eight straight wins dating back to late November. On Wednesday, the Spartans host a Minnesota team looking to recapture early-season success in a Big Ten matchup.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State is 13-2 overall this season and 7-0 at home. Four of the games on the Spartans' current winning streak came in conference, making them one of just two remaining Big Ten teams unbeaten against conference opponents.

Last time out, Michigan State beat Nebraska 79-67. Freshman guard Max Christie scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Spartans.

Minnesota started the season with eight straight wins and took 11 of its first 12 games. The Golden Gophers are 10-3 overall this season but 1-3 in conference after two straight losses.

One of those losses came at the hands of Michigan State when the schools met for the first time back in early December. The Spartans had three separate players score 15 points each in a 75-67 game.

Will Michigan State sweep Minnesota? Or will the Golden Gophers get the season split? Tune in Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

