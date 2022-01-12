Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 10 Michigan State has won eight straight games. Can the Spartans stay undefeated in conference play when they host Minnesota on Wednesday?

No. 10 Michigan State is one of the hottest teams in the country, with eight straight wins dating back to late November. On Wednesday, the Spartans host a Minnesota team looking to recapture early-season success in a Big Ten matchup.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs. Michigan State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan State is 13-2 overall this season and 7-0 at home. Four of the games on the Spartans' current winning streak came in conference, making them one of just two remaining Big Ten teams unbeaten against conference opponents. 

Last time out, Michigan State beat Nebraska 79-67. Freshman guard Max Christie scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Spartans.

Minnesota started the season with eight straight wins and took 11 of its first 12 games. The Golden Gophers are 10-3 overall this season but 1-3 in conference after two straight losses.

One of those losses came at the hands of Michigan State when the schools met for the first time back in early December. The Spartans had three separate players score 15 points each in a 75-67 game.

Will Michigan State sweep Minnesota? Or will the Golden Gophers get the season split? Tune in Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Minnesota vs. Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17321968
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at 76ers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17481052
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Wizards

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17485535
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pacers

3 minutes ago
UMass Lowell Vermont Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Albany at UMass-Lowell in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Oklahoma Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17453865 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
temple
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at Tulsa

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17475526
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Mississippi State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17476210
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy