Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-11.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- The Spartans average 75.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up.
- The Golden Gophers score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 65.5 the Spartans allow.
- The Spartans make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Golden Gophers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 9.8 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 14.5 points per contest and 1.1 assists, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.
- Tyson Walker paces his squad in assists per contest (5.2), and also averages 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Malik Hall is averaging 9.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Max Christie is putting up 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is the Golden Gophers' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he posts 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.
- Jamison Battle is No. 1 on the Golden Gophers in scoring (18.2 points per game) and assists (0.9), and puts up 6.2 rebounds. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Eric Curry tops the Golden Gophers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Golden Gophers receive 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
- Luke Loewe is putting up 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 36.0% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
12
2022
Minnesota at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)