Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan State vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan State

-11.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Minnesota

  • The Spartans average 75.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • The Golden Gophers score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 65.5 the Spartans allow.
  • The Spartans make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Golden Gophers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 9.8 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
  • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 14.5 points per contest and 1.1 assists, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.
  • Tyson Walker paces his squad in assists per contest (5.2), and also averages 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Malik Hall is averaging 9.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Max Christie is putting up 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is the Golden Gophers' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he posts 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds.
  • Jamison Battle is No. 1 on the Golden Gophers in scoring (18.2 points per game) and assists (0.9), and puts up 6.2 rebounds. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Eric Curry tops the Golden Gophers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 1.7 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Gophers receive 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
  • Luke Loewe is putting up 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 36.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Minnesota at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy