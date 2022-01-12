Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -11.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Minnesota

The Spartans average 75.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Gophers give up.

The Golden Gophers score an average of 69.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 65.5 the Spartans allow.

The Spartans make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Golden Gophers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 9.8 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 14.5 points per contest and 1.1 assists, while also averaging 4.5 rebounds.

Tyson Walker paces his squad in assists per contest (5.2), and also averages 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Malik Hall is averaging 9.9 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Max Christie is putting up 9.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch