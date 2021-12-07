How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Michigan State
- The 71.3 points per game the Golden Gophers record are 7.7 more points than the Spartans give up (63.6).
- The Spartans average 12.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Golden Gophers give up to opponents (61.0).
- The Golden Gophers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Golden Gophers this season is Jamison Battle, who averages 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
- Eric Curry leads Minnesota in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Payton Willis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
- Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Willis is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Curry leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown is at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.
- Marcus Bingham puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.6 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyson Walker holds the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 5.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks is Bingham with 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Princeton
W 87-80
Away
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 78-49
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
W 55-44
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
W 54-53
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
W 81-76
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Illinois
-
Home
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
W 63-61
Home
11/25/2021
UConn
W 64-60
Home
11/26/2021
Baylor
L 75-58
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
W 73-64
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
W 81-68
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
-
Home
12/29/2021
High Point
-
Home
1/2/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
-
Home