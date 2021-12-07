Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Williams Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Michigan State

    • The 71.3 points per game the Golden Gophers record are 7.7 more points than the Spartans give up (63.6).
    • The Spartans average 12.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Golden Gophers give up to opponents (61.0).
    • The Golden Gophers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).
    • The Spartans have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Golden Gophers this season is Jamison Battle, who averages 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
    • Eric Curry leads Minnesota in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Payton Willis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
    • Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Willis is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Curry leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Gabe Brown is at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.
    • Marcus Bingham puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.6 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyson Walker holds the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 5.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per matchup.
    • Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks is Bingham with 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Princeton

    W 87-80

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    W 78-49

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 55-44

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 54-53

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 81-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    W 63-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    UConn

    W 64-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    W 73-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    W 81-68

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Michigan State at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

