Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Michigan State

The 71.3 points per game the Golden Gophers record are 7.7 more points than the Spartans give up (63.6).

The Spartans average 12.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Golden Gophers give up to opponents (61.0).

The Golden Gophers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.7%).

The Spartans have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

Minnesota Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Golden Gophers this season is Jamison Battle, who averages 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.

Eric Curry leads Minnesota in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Payton Willis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.

Willis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Willis is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Curry leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown is at the top of the Spartans scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also collects 4.3 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.

Marcus Bingham puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.6 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyson Walker holds the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 5.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per matchup.

Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Spartans with 1.9 made threes per game.

Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks is Bingham with 1.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.

Minnesota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Princeton W 87-80 Away 11/19/2021 Purdue Fort Wayne W 78-49 Home 11/24/2021 Jacksonville W 55-44 Home 11/30/2021 Pittsburgh W 54-53 Away 12/5/2021 Mississippi State W 81-76 Away 12/8/2021 Michigan State - Home 12/11/2021 Michigan - Away 12/14/2021 Texas A&M-CC - Home 12/22/2021 Green Bay - Home 12/29/2021 Alcorn State - Home 1/2/2022 Illinois - Home

Michigan State Schedule