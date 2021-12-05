Minnesota goes on the road Sunday looking to stay perfect on the year and win its seventh straight game when it takes on Mississippi State.

The Minnesota men's basketball team continued its great start to the year when it used a last-second layup to beat Pitt on Tuesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Gophers battled back from an eight-point second-half deficit to get the win.

How to Watch Minnesota at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

It was the seventh straight win to start the year for the Gophers as they are off to a surprising start in Ben Johnson's first year as head coach.

They get their biggest test of the year on Sunday when they go back on the road to take on a Mississippi State team that has just one loss on the year.

The Bulldogs come in winners of two straight that includes an overtime win over Richmond and then a 15-point win over Lamar on Thursday night.

The back-to-back wins come after they lost their only game of the year to Louisville 72–58 on Thanksgiving.

The good start has Mississippi State 6–1 on the year and ready to compete in the SEC.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs will try and prove how good they are as they look to send Minnesota home with its first loss of the year.

