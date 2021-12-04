Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

The Bulldogs average 15.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (58.5).

The Golden Gophers' 69.7 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Shakeel Moore posts 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Garrison Brooks is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.0), and also averages 10.7 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.6 points, 1.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Cameron Matthews averages 5.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch