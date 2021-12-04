Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

    • The Bulldogs average 15.6 more points per game (74.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (58.5).
    • The Golden Gophers' 69.7 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Shakeel Moore posts 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Garrison Brooks is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.0), and also averages 10.7 points and 0.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • D.J. Jeffries is posting 9.6 points, 1.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Cameron Matthews averages 5.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Payton Willis leads the Golden Gophers in assists (3.3 per game), and produces 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (17.5 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and produces 6.3 rebounds.
    • Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he contributes 6.8 points and 1.7 assists.
    • Sean Sutherlin is averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 57.6% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Minnesota at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
