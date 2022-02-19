How to Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
- The 74.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 5.8 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.5).
- The Golden Gophers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats give up (68.1).
- The Wildcats make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- The Golden Gophers' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Boo Buie, who puts up 15.0 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
- Pete Nance is Northwestern's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 14.7 points per game.
- Buie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Northwestern steals leader is Julian Roper, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Nance, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle sits on top of the Golden Gophers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Payton Willis notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 4.3 per game. He also scores 15.6 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
- Battle knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry with 0.7 per game.
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Rutgers
W 79-78
Home
2/5/2022
Nebraska
W 87-63
Away
2/8/2022
Indiana
W 59-51
Home
2/13/2022
Illinois
L 73-66
Away
2/16/2022
Purdue
L 70-64
Home
2/19/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
2/22/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
2/25/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Iowa
-
Away
3/6/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Iowa
L 71-59
Away
2/9/2022
Nebraska
L 78-65
Away
2/12/2022
Penn State
W 76-70
Home
2/15/2022
Ohio State
L 70-45
Away
2/17/2022
Penn State
L 67-46
Away
2/19/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/27/2022
Indiana
-
Home
3/2/2022
Maryland
-
Away
3/6/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
