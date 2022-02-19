Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (12-12, 5-10 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-12, 3-12 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Williams Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

  • The 74.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 5.8 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.5).
  • The Golden Gophers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats give up (68.1).
  • The Wildcats make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • The Golden Gophers' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats leader in points and assists is Boo Buie, who puts up 15.0 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
  • Pete Nance is Northwestern's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 14.7 points per game.
  • Buie makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wildcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Northwestern steals leader is Julian Roper, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Nance, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle sits on top of the Golden Gophers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
  • Payton Willis notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 4.3 per game. He also scores 15.6 points and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Battle knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry with 0.7 per game.

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Rutgers

W 79-78

Home

2/5/2022

Nebraska

W 87-63

Away

2/8/2022

Indiana

W 59-51

Home

2/13/2022

Illinois

L 73-66

Away

2/16/2022

Purdue

L 70-64

Home

2/19/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/22/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

2/25/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/28/2022

Iowa

-

Away

3/6/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Iowa

L 71-59

Away

2/9/2022

Nebraska

L 78-65

Away

2/12/2022

Penn State

W 76-70

Home

2/15/2022

Ohio State

L 70-45

Away

2/17/2022

Penn State

L 67-46

Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

-

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Northwestern at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
