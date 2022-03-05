Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket as Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) and Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 220228 N Western Iowa Mbb 027 Jpg

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) will look to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

The Wildcats put up just 3.6 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.3).

The Golden Gophers' 67.8 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 68.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

This season, the Wildcats have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.

The Golden Gophers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance is tops on his squad in both points (14.6) and rebounds (6.3) per contest, and also posts 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 14.2 points.

Chase Audige puts up 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ryan Young is putting up 8.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Robbie Beran puts up 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field.

Minnesota Players to Watch