How to Watch Minnesota vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) will look to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (13-15, 6-13 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Minnesota
- The Wildcats put up just 3.6 more points per game (72.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.3).
- The Golden Gophers' 67.8 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 68.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- This season, the Wildcats have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.
- The Golden Gophers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance is tops on his squad in both points (14.6) and rebounds (6.3) per contest, and also posts 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds and 14.2 points.
- Chase Audige puts up 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ryan Young is putting up 8.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Robbie Beran puts up 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis tops the Golden Gophers in assists (4.3 per game), and produces 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jamison Battle is posting team highs in points (17.3 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is delivering 1.0 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
- E.J. Stephens is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Golden Gophers receive 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Eric Curry.
- The Golden Gophers receive 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Luke Loewe.
