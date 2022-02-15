Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State returns home to host Minnesota as it goes for its second straight win

Ohio State starts a three-game homestand on Tuesday night coming off a big 68-57 win at rival Michigan on Saturday night. EJ Liddell scored a game-high 28 points in the win that kept the Buckeyes from losing a second straight game.

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes are now 8-4 in the Big Ten but have alternated wins and losses over their last five as they have struggled to find consistency over the last couple of weeks.

Tuesday they hope getting back home can get them a second straight win as they go for the season sweep of Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers lost to the Buckeyes 75-64 back on Jan. 27. That loss started a five-game losing streak that they finally stopped on Saturday when they beat Penn State 76-70.

Minnesota is now just 3-10 in the Big Ten and 12-10 overall. It has been tough for Golden Gophers this year in conference play and it doesn't get much easier with two straight road games starting with Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Minnesota at Ohio State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (left) and forward Zed Key (23) celebrate during the second half against the IUPUI Jaguars at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators

31 minutes ago
Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) talk during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

31 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17654598
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling in Canada: Canada vs. U.S.

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17680979
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Curling: Canada vs. U.S.

31 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Santos de Guapiles vs. New York City FC

31 minutes ago
georgia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Georgia Tech

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy