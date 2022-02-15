Ohio State returns home to host Minnesota as it goes for its second straight win

Ohio State starts a three-game homestand on Tuesday night coming off a big 68-57 win at rival Michigan on Saturday night. EJ Liddell scored a game-high 28 points in the win that kept the Buckeyes from losing a second straight game.

How to Watch Minnesota at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes are now 8-4 in the Big Ten but have alternated wins and losses over their last five as they have struggled to find consistency over the last couple of weeks.

Tuesday they hope getting back home can get them a second straight win as they go for the season sweep of Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers lost to the Buckeyes 75-64 back on Jan. 27. That loss started a five-game losing streak that they finally stopped on Saturday when they beat Penn State 76-70.

Minnesota is now just 3-10 in the Big Ten and 12-10 overall. It has been tough for Golden Gophers this year in conference play and it doesn't get much easier with two straight road games starting with Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.