How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and guard Jamari Wheeler (left) and forward Zed Key (23) celebrate during the second half against the IUPUI Jaguars at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Ohio State

  • The Buckeyes score 8.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (66.3).
  • The Golden Gophers average only 2.2 more points per game (69.6) than the Buckeyes allow (67.4).
  • The Buckeyes make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.4 points and 7.3 boards per game.
  • Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • The Ohio State steals leader is Wheeler, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Liddell, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • The Golden Gophers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jamison Battle with 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Payton Willis dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 16.5 points and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Willis averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Indiana

L 67-51

Away

1/9/2022

Northwestern

W 95-87

Home

1/13/2022

Wisconsin

L 78-68

Away

1/16/2022

Penn State

W 61-56

Home

1/18/2022

IUPUI

W 83-37

Home

1/27/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/30/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/3/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/6/2022

Maryland

-

Home

2/9/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Illinois

L 76-53

Home

1/9/2022

Indiana

L 73-60

Away

1/12/2022

Michigan State

L 71-69

Away

1/16/2022

Iowa

L 81-71

Home

1/22/2022

Rutgers

W 68-65

Home

1/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/2/2022

Purdue

-

Home

2/6/2022

Iowa

-

Away

2/9/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/12/2022

Penn State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Ohio State at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
