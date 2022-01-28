How to Watch Minnesota vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Williams Arena
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- The Buckeyes score 8.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (66.3).
- The Golden Gophers average only 2.2 more points per game (69.6) than the Buckeyes allow (67.4).
- The Buckeyes make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell leads the Buckeyes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.4 points and 7.3 boards per game.
- Ohio State's best passer is Jamari Wheeler, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
- The Ohio State steals leader is Wheeler, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Liddell, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- The Golden Gophers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jamison Battle with 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Payton Willis dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota player with 3.9 per game. He also scores 16.5 points and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Willis averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Indiana
L 67-51
Away
1/9/2022
Northwestern
W 95-87
Home
1/13/2022
Wisconsin
L 78-68
Away
1/16/2022
Penn State
W 61-56
Home
1/18/2022
IUPUI
W 83-37
Home
1/27/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/30/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/3/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/6/2022
Maryland
-
Home
2/9/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Illinois
L 76-53
Home
1/9/2022
Indiana
L 73-60
Away
1/12/2022
Michigan State
L 71-69
Away
1/16/2022
Iowa
L 81-71
Home
1/22/2022
Rutgers
W 68-65
Home
1/27/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/30/2022
Wisconsin
-
Away
2/2/2022
Purdue
-
Home
2/6/2022
Iowa
-
Away
2/9/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/12/2022
Penn State
-
Home
