How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in as the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) play in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:25 PM.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:25 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-3.5
125 points
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota
- The Nittany Lions average just 4.8 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.5).
- The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- John Harrar is tops on the Nittany Lions at 10.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.5 points.
- Seth Lundy is putting up 12.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Sam Sessoms is posting 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Dread posts 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is putting up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Jamison Battle is posting team highs in points (17.4 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is contributing 1.0 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
- The Golden Gophers get 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
- Eric Curry gives the Golden Gophers 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Golden Gophers receive 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Luke Loewe.
How To Watch
March
9
2022
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)