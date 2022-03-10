Mar 6, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) dribbles up court after securing a rebound in front of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) play in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:25 PM.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:25 PM ET

8:25 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -3.5 125 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

The Nittany Lions average just 4.8 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.5).

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

John Harrar is tops on the Nittany Lions at 10.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.5 points.

Seth Lundy is putting up 12.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Sam Sessoms is posting 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Myles Dread posts 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch