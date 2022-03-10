Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) dribbles up court after securing a rebound in front of Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 14 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) play in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:25 PM.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:25 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penn State

-3.5

125 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • The Nittany Lions average just 4.8 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Golden Gophers allow (69.5).
  • The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 65.3 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Nittany Lions have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 41.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • John Harrar is tops on the Nittany Lions at 10.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 10.5 points.
  • Seth Lundy is putting up 12.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
  • Sam Sessoms is posting 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Myles Dread posts 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is putting up a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
  • Jamison Battle is posting team highs in points (17.4 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is contributing 1.0 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
  • The Golden Gophers get 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
  • Eric Curry gives the Golden Gophers 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Gophers receive 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Luke Loewe.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

