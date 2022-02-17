Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota travels to Penn State Thursday afternoon as the two teams play for the second time in six days.

Minnesota and Penn State will play a rare midweek afternoon game on Thursday when they make up a game postponed from Jan. 19. The game will be the second time in three games the two teams meet as Minnesota won the first meeting 76-70 on Saturday.

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win was just the second in the last 12 games for the Golden Gophers as they have struggled in the Big Ten. They are just 3-11 in the conference and have dropped to 12-11 overall.

It has been a big drop for Minnesota after starting the year 10-1. Thursday, though, it will look to pick up the season sweep of a Penn State team who is coming off a huge upset win against Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The win against the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Nittany Lions lost each of the games by six or fewer points.

It was the biggest win of the year for a team that had come close so many times this year.

Thursday afternoon the Nittany Lions will look to avoid a letdown and avenge the loss to Minnesota and get their second straight win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Minnesota at Penn State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17680213
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, First Round

45 seconds ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State

45 seconds ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida State

45 seconds ago
imago1009751443h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #2: Real Madrid vs. Rio Breogan

30 minutes ago
soccer fans
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Porto vs. Lazio

1 hour ago
san lorenzo
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 5
Italian Basket Serie A League

How to Watch Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi

1 hour ago
soccer
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb

1 hour ago
genk soccer stadium
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Olympiacos

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy