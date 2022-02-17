How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Minnesota and Penn State will play a rare midweek afternoon game on Thursday when they make up a game postponed from Jan. 19. The game will be the second time in three games the two teams meet as Minnesota won the first meeting 76-70 on Saturday.
How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
That win was just the second in the last 12 games for the Golden Gophers as they have struggled in the Big Ten. They are just 3-11 in the conference and have dropped to 12-11 overall.
It has been a big drop for Minnesota after starting the year 10-1. Thursday, though, it will look to pick up the season sweep of a Penn State team who is coming off a huge upset win against Michigan State on Tuesday night.
The win against the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Nittany Lions lost each of the games by six or fewer points.
It was the biggest win of the year for a team that had come close so many times this year.
Thursday afternoon the Nittany Lions will look to avoid a letdown and avenge the loss to Minnesota and get their second straight win.
