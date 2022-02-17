How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State

Minnesota travels to Penn State Thursday afternoon as the two teams play for the second time in six days.

Minnesota and Penn State will play a rare midweek afternoon game on Thursday when they make up a game postponed from Jan. 19. The game will be the second time in three games the two teams meet as Minnesota won the first meeting 76-70 on Saturday.

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

That win was just the second in the last 12 games for the Golden Gophers as they have struggled in the Big Ten. They are just 3-11 in the conference and have dropped to 12-11 overall.

It has been a big drop for Minnesota after starting the year 10-1. Thursday, though, it will look to pick up the season sweep of a Penn State team who is coming off a huge upset win against Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The win against the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Nittany Lions lost each of the games by six or fewer points.

It was the biggest win of the year for a team that had come close so many times this year.

Thursday afternoon the Nittany Lions will look to avoid a letdown and avenge the loss to Minnesota and get their second straight win.

