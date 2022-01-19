Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center.

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • The Nittany Lions score 66.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • The Golden Gophers' 69.7 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 64.7 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett leads the Nittany Lions at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 13.3 points.
  • John Harrar is tops on the Nittany Lions at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 10.8 points.
  • Seth Lundy averages 14.1 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Sam Sessoms puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Myles Dread averages 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Payton Willis is putting up a team-best 3.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
  • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (18.0 points per game) and rebounder (6.3), and averages 0.9 assists.
  • E.J. Stephens gives the Golden Gophers 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 8.1 points and 1.5 assists.
  • Luke Loewe gets the Golden Gophers 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

