How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

The Nittany Lions score 66.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers allow.

The Golden Gophers' 69.7 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 64.7 the Nittany Lions give up.

The Nittany Lions are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Penn State Players to Watch

Jalen Pickett leads the Nittany Lions at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 13.3 points.

John Harrar is tops on the Nittany Lions at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 10.8 points.

Seth Lundy averages 14.1 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Sam Sessoms puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Dread averages 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Minnesota Players to Watch