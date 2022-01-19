How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota
- The Nittany Lions score 66.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers allow.
- The Golden Gophers' 69.7 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 64.7 the Nittany Lions give up.
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.6% the Nittany Lions' opponents have shot this season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Jalen Pickett leads the Nittany Lions at 4.4 assists per game, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 13.3 points.
- John Harrar is tops on the Nittany Lions at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 10.8 points.
- Seth Lundy averages 14.1 points and 1.0 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.9 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Sam Sessoms puts up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Myles Dread averages 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is putting up a team-best 3.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (18.0 points per game) and rebounder (6.3), and averages 0.9 assists.
- E.J. Stephens gives the Golden Gophers 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Eric Curry is the Golden Gophers' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 8.1 points and 1.5 assists.
- Luke Loewe gets the Golden Gophers 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Minnesota at Penn State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)