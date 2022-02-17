How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
- Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-5.5
127.5 points
Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota
- The Nittany Lions score only 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (68.6).
- The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 65.5 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Jalen Pickett leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.7), and also averages 10.5 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Seth Lundy paces the Nittany Lions at 13.1 points per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
- Sam Sessoms posts 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myles Dread is averaging 6.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle is No. 1 on the Golden Gophers in rebounding (6.0 per game), and posts 15.7 points and 0.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Eric Curry is posting 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor.
- E.J. Stephens is posting 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- The Golden Gophers receive 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luke Loewe.
