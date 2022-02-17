Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State vs Minnesota Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penn State

-5.5

127.5 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • The Nittany Lions score only 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (68.6).
  • The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 65.5 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.
  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Jalen Pickett leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.7), and also averages 10.5 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Seth Lundy paces the Nittany Lions at 13.1 points per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
  • Sam Sessoms posts 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Myles Dread is averaging 6.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle is No. 1 on the Golden Gophers in rebounding (6.0 per game), and posts 15.7 points and 0.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Eric Curry is posting 7.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • E.J. Stephens is posting 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • The Golden Gophers receive 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luke Loewe.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Minnesota at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

4 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

4 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

4 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy