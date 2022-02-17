How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots over Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Lat Mayen (11) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Bryce Jordan Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -5.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Penn State vs. Minnesota

The Nittany Lions score only 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Golden Gophers allow (68.6).

The Golden Gophers' 67.6 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 65.5 the Nittany Lions give up to opponents.

The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.

Penn State Players to Watch

Jalen Pickett leads his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also averages 12.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

John Harrar leads his squad in rebounds per game (9.7), and also averages 10.5 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Seth Lundy paces the Nittany Lions at 13.1 points per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Sam Sessoms posts 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myles Dread is averaging 6.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch