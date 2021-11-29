Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
- The 62.2 points per game the Panthers put up are just 2.6 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (59.6).
- The Golden Gophers put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- The Golden Gophers have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley averages 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.
- Femi Odukale leads the Panthers at 3.5 assists per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 13.2 points.
- William Jeffress Jr. is averaging 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
- Nate Santos is posting 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 5.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis is putting up a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (17.8 points per game) and assist man (1), and contributes 6.2 rebounds.
- Eric Curry leads the Golden Gophers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and puts up 7 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- The Golden Gophers get 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
- Sean Sutherlin gives the Golden Gophers 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
