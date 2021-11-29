Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

    Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

    • The 62.2 points per game the Panthers put up are just 2.6 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (59.6).
    • The Golden Gophers put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up.
    • The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
    • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley averages 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.
    • Femi Odukale leads the Panthers at 3.5 assists per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 13.2 points.
    • William Jeffress Jr. is averaging 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Nate Santos is posting 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 5.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Payton Willis is putting up a team-high 3.4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
    • Jamison Battle is the Golden Gophers' top scorer (17.8 points per game) and assist man (1), and contributes 6.2 rebounds.
    • Eric Curry leads the Golden Gophers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and puts up 7 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Gophers get 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from E.J. Stephens.
    • Sean Sutherlin gives the Golden Gophers 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Minnesota at Pittsburgh

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
