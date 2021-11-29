Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Petersen Events Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

The 62.2 points per game the Panthers put up are just 2.6 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (59.6).

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 72.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley averages 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor.

Femi Odukale leads the Panthers at 3.5 assists per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 13.2 points.

William Jeffress Jr. is averaging 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per contest.

Nate Santos is posting 7.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 5.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch