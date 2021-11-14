Minnesota vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) play the Princeton Tigers (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Princeton vs. Minnesota

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
    Minnesota vs Princeton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Minnesota

    -2.5

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for Princeton vs. Minnesota

    • Princeton did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Liam Robbins was tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.1) last season, and also put up 10.8 points and 1 assist. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 2.5 blocks.
    • Brandon Johnson paced the Golden Gophers at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 8.6 points.
    • Both Gach averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. put up 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
