Minnesota vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) play the Princeton Tigers (0-0) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Princeton vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Minnesota
-2.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Princeton vs. Minnesota
- Princeton did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Liam Robbins was tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (6.1) last season, and also put up 10.8 points and 1 assist. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 2.5 blocks.
- Brandon Johnson paced the Golden Gophers at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 8.6 points.
- Both Gach averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. put up 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)