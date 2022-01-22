Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights guard Paul Mulcahy (4) and center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Williams Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Rutgers

  • The 69.7 points per game the Golden Gophers record are 5.8 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (63.9).
  • The Scarlet Knights' 67.8 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • This season, the Golden Gophers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 40.0% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have made.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Gophers is Jamison Battle, who puts up 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
  • Payton Willis leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 3.7 per game while also scoring 15.5 points per contest.
  • Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Willis and Eric Curry lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Willis leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Curry in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. racks up 16.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights.
  • The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.1 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 4.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
  • Harper is reliable from distance and leads the Scarlet Knights with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 1.0 per game.

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Green Bay

W 72-56

Home

1/4/2022

Illinois

L 76-53

Home

1/9/2022

Indiana

L 73-60

Away

1/12/2022

Michigan State

L 71-69

Away

1/16/2022

Iowa

L 81-71

Home

1/22/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

2/2/2022

Purdue

-

Home

2/6/2022

Iowa

-

Away

2/9/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Michigan

W 75-67

Home

1/8/2022

Nebraska

W 93-65

Home

1/11/2022

Penn State

L 66-49

Away

1/15/2022

Maryland

W 70-59

Away

1/19/2022

Iowa

W 48-46

Home

1/22/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/25/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/1/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/5/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/9/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
