    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-1) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC

    • The Golden Gophers record only 2.6 more points per game (71.2) than the Islanders give up (68.6).
    • The Islanders put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.0 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Gophers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Islanders are shooting 48.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 41.0% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • The Golden Gophers leader in points and rebounds is Jamison Battle, who scores 18.8 points and pulls down 6.4 boards per game.
    • Payton Willis is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 16.4 PPG.
    • Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Willis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eric Curry, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

    • The Islanders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaac Mushila with 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • Texas A&M-CC's assist leader is Terrion Murdix with 4.0 per game. He also averages 6.3 points per game and tacks on 2.8 rebounds per game.
    • Trey Tennyson is the top scorer from deep for the Islanders, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
    • Murdix (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M-CC while Simeon Fryer (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 55-44

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 54-53

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 81-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    L 75-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    W 75-65

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    Texas A&M-CC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Mary's (TX)

    W 88-73

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 83-77

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Southwestern (TX)

    W 111-60

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 75-69

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Omaha

    W 87-73

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Lamar

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Sul Ross State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Northwestern State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

