The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-1) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC

The Golden Gophers record only 2.6 more points per game (71.2) than the Islanders give up (68.6).

The Islanders put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.0 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Islanders are shooting 48.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 41.0% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

The Golden Gophers leader in points and rebounds is Jamison Battle, who scores 18.8 points and pulls down 6.4 boards per game.

Payton Willis is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 16.4 PPG.

Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Willis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eric Curry, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

The Islanders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaac Mushila with 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M-CC's assist leader is Terrion Murdix with 4.0 per game. He also averages 6.3 points per game and tacks on 2.8 rebounds per game.

Trey Tennyson is the top scorer from deep for the Islanders, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Murdix (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M-CC while Simeon Fryer (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Minnesota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Jacksonville W 55-44 Home 11/30/2021 Pittsburgh W 54-53 Away 12/5/2021 Mississippi State W 81-76 Away 12/8/2021 Michigan State L 75-67 Home 12/11/2021 Michigan W 75-65 Away 12/14/2021 Texas A&M-CC - Home 12/22/2021 Green Bay - Home 12/29/2021 Alcorn State - Home 1/2/2022 Illinois - Home 1/9/2022 Indiana - Away 1/12/2022 Michigan State - Away

Texas A&M-CC Schedule