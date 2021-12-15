How to Watch Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-1) will look to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Texas A&M-CC
- The Golden Gophers record only 2.6 more points per game (71.2) than the Islanders give up (68.6).
- The Islanders put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.0 the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Islanders are shooting 48.4% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 41.0% the Golden Gophers' opponents have shot this season.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- The Golden Gophers leader in points and rebounds is Jamison Battle, who scores 18.8 points and pulls down 6.4 boards per game.
- Payton Willis is Minnesota's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 16.4 PPG.
- Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Gophers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Willis, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eric Curry, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- The Islanders' leader in scoring and rebounding is Isaac Mushila with 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- Texas A&M-CC's assist leader is Terrion Murdix with 4.0 per game. He also averages 6.3 points per game and tacks on 2.8 rebounds per game.
- Trey Tennyson is the top scorer from deep for the Islanders, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Murdix (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M-CC while Simeon Fryer (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
W 55-44
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
W 54-53
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
W 81-76
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
L 75-67
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
W 75-65
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
1/2/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/9/2022
Indiana
-
Away
1/12/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Texas A&M-CC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Saint Mary's (TX)
W 88-73
Home
12/1/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 83-77
Away
12/4/2021
Southwestern (TX)
W 111-60
Home
12/8/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 75-69
Home
12/11/2021
Omaha
W 87-73
Away
12/14/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/18/2021
Lamar
-
Home
12/22/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
12/31/2021
Sul Ross State
-
Home
1/6/2022
Northwestern State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Incarnate Word
-
Home