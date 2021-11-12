Publish date:
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Williams Arena
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Hilltoppers scored were only 0.5 fewer points than the Golden Gophers allowed (73.2).
- The Golden Gophers' 72.5 points per game last year were only 4.5 more points than the 68.0 the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Charles Bassey put up 17.6 points and 11.6 boards per game last season.
- Dayvion McKnight averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
- Luke Frampton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Josh Anderson and Bassey were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.8 steals per game and Bassey collecting 3.1 blocks per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points and distributed 4.9 assists per game last season.
- Liam Robbins grabbed 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- Carr knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Carr and Robbins were defensive standouts last season, with Carr averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robbins collecting 2.5 blocks per contest.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Alabama State
W 79-74
Home
11/12/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
11/19/2021
Memphis
-
Away
11/24/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
11/27/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
12/4/2021
Eastern Kentucky
-
Home
12/8/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMKC
W 71-56
Home
11/12/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Western Kentucky at Minnesota
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
