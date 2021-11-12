Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after he is fouled in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Western Kentucky

    • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Hilltoppers scored were only 0.5 fewer points than the Golden Gophers allowed (73.2).
    • The Golden Gophers' 72.5 points per game last year were only 4.5 more points than the 68.0 the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.
    • The Hilltoppers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Gophers shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers averaged.

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Charles Bassey put up 17.6 points and 11.6 boards per game last season.
    • Dayvion McKnight averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
    • Luke Frampton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Josh Anderson and Bassey were defensive standouts last season, with Anderson averaging 1.8 steals per game and Bassey collecting 3.1 blocks per contest.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Marcus Carr scored 19.4 points and distributed 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Liam Robbins grabbed 6.1 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
    • Carr knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Carr and Robbins were defensive standouts last season, with Carr averaging 1.3 steals per game and Robbins collecting 2.5 blocks per contest.

    Western Kentucky Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Alabama State

    W 79-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMKC

    W 71-56

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Western Kentucky at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
