Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Williams Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

  • The 71.2 points per game the Badgers average are only 3.0 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.2).
  • The Golden Gophers put up only 0.8 more points per game (67.1) than the Badgers allow (66.3).
  • The Badgers make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Golden Gophers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads the Badgers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.9 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and distributing 2.3 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison leads the Badgers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Davis and Tyler Wahl lead Wisconsin on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Wahl in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle puts up 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Payton Willis notches more assists than any other Minnesota player with 4.3 per game. He also averages 15.6 points and grabs 4.8 rebounds per game.
  • Battle hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Penn State

W 51-49

Home

2/8/2022

Michigan State

W 70-62

Away

2/12/2022

Rutgers

L 73-65

Home

2/15/2022

Indiana

W 74-69

Away

2/20/2022

Michigan

W 77-63

Home

2/23/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

2/26/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Purdue

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Nebraska

L 78-65

Away

2/12/2022

Penn State

W 76-70

Home

2/15/2022

Ohio State

L 70-45

Away

2/17/2022

Penn State

L 67-46

Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

W 77-60

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

-

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wisconsin at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
