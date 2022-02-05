Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas puts its seven-game winning streak on the line on Saturday night when it hosts Mississippi State in college basketball.

Arkansas looks to get its revenge on Mississippi State on Saturday night after it lost to the Bulldogs back on Dec. 29. The Razorbacks lost 81-68 in their SEC opener.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

Arkansas would go on to lose the next two games but haven't lost since. The Razorbacks have been red-hot winning their last seven games, including a huge win over then-No. 12 LSU.

Saturday night, they go for their eighth straight win and the season split with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State hits the road looking to build off its 78-64 win against South Carolina on Tuesday night. It got the Bulldogs back in the win column after they had lost back-to-back games to Kentucky and Texas Tech.

They now find themselves 14-7 overall and 5-3 in the SEC and just a game back of Kentucky for second place in the conference.

Saturday night, the Bulldogs will look to get their second straight win and pick up a season sweep of the Razorbacks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Mississippi State at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563819
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Lakers

just now
USATSI_17619359
NASCAR

How to Watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Heat Qualifying

just now
Jamie Anderson Slopestyle
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final

just now
USATSI_17608252
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Arkansas

just now
OREGON STATE GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon State

just now
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Harrisburg Heat vs Dallas Sidekicks

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17622030
2022 Winter Olympics

ow to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17547167
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17427274
College Hockey

How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy