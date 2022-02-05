Arkansas puts its seven-game winning streak on the line on Saturday night when it hosts Mississippi State in college basketball.

Arkansas looks to get its revenge on Mississippi State on Saturday night after it lost to the Bulldogs back on Dec. 29. The Razorbacks lost 81-68 in their SEC opener.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Arkansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Arkansas would go on to lose the next two games but haven't lost since. The Razorbacks have been red-hot winning their last seven games, including a huge win over then-No. 12 LSU.

Saturday night, they go for their eighth straight win and the season split with the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State hits the road looking to build off its 78-64 win against South Carolina on Tuesday night. It got the Bulldogs back in the win column after they had lost back-to-back games to Kentucky and Texas Tech.

They now find themselves 14-7 overall and 5-3 in the SEC and just a game back of Kentucky for second place in the conference.

Saturday night, the Bulldogs will look to get their second straight win and pick up a season sweep of the Razorbacks.

