How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State looks to win its third straight game on Wednesday night as it travels to Florida to face the Gators.

Mississippi State heads to Florida on Wednesday night coming off its biggest win of the year when it beat Alabama 78-76. The win against the Crimson Tide was its first over a ranked team and improved its SEC record to 3-1.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Mississippi State at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have been playing great basketball this year, but the win against Alabama proved that they could play and beat the top teams in the SEC.

Wednesday night, they will look to avoid a letdown when they take on a Florida team that is coming off a win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The win against the Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak for Florida and was its first SEC win of the year.

The Gators had lost their first three SEC games but all three were against ranked opponents and they were competitive in each one of them.

Florida may not have the best record but they have not played poorly, it just hasn't been able to get over the hump and consistently get wins.

Wednesday night, the Gators will look to pull off the upset and get a big road win against a streaking Mississippi State team.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Mississippi State at Florida

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
