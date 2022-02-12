Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at LSU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Saturday when it visits LSU

Mississippi State is in desperate need of a big win and Saturday it gets the opportunity against LSU. The Bulldogs have lost five of seven and have slipped to 5-5 in the SEC and 14-9 overall.

How to Watch Mississippi State at LSU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Mississippi State at LSU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They were riding high in the middle of January as they were 12-4 and looking like one of the better teams in the conference, but that is no longer the case.

A series of close losses have the Bulldogs searching for answers as the season hits the stretch run.

Saturday they hope they find some when they take on an LSU team who is coming off a win at Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with the win against the Aggies, but it was just their second win in the last eight games.

It has been a hard fall for a Tigers team that was 15-1 just a month ago. LSU is now scrambling to stay on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and they are in must-win mode the rest of the way.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Mississippi State at LSU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
