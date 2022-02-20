How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

The second game between Mississippi State and Missouri commences tonight after Friday's commanding Bulldogs victory. Mississippi State came out roaring at home and never let up on the gas as it won 68-49. The game was delayed because of flight delays that Missouri experienced due to bad weather from the day before. The Tigers looked unprepared and are hoping to bounce back without any travel concerns.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The win came at an opportune time for the Bulldogs as they had lost four games in a row. The Bulldogs were led by Tolu Smith, who scored 16 points and the team will look to get back to .500 in conference play with a back-to-back victory tonight. This game will make up for one that was supposed to be played in January but was delayed because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers will look to get back on track after losing their last two games where they've struggled to put together a sustained run on offense. In the three games before that though they were able to score 70 or more points so there is hope that they can get back at the Bulldogs tonight.

