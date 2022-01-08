How to Watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State ended 2021 with a four-game winning streak against Georgia State, Furman, Winthrop and Arkansas. Now, they start their 2022 campaign and look to pick up right where they left off against a long-time SEC rival.

The Bulldogs rank No. 76 in the nation in rebounds per game with 38.8 and No. 44 in field goal percentage with 47.6%. They shoot the ball well also, ranking in the top 100 in free throw percentage and three-point percentage.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Today:



Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Rebels were supposed to play Florida on Dec. 29 but it was postponed. That means that they haven't played since the Dec. 21, in which they lost to Samford.

Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points per game with 16.8 per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Jarkel Joiner will be his star matchup on the Rebel's side averaging 14.8 points per game with 3.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

This game could honestly go either way as rivalries could tilt all different directions. However, the Bulldogs look to have the stronger team and the longer depth over the Rebels.

