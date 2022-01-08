How to Watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A long-time Mississippi rivalry takes place as SEC opponents Mississippi State travels in-state to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Mississippi State ended 2021 with a four-game winning streak against Georgia State, Furman, Winthrop and Arkansas. Now, they start their 2022 campaign and look to pick up right where they left off against a long-time SEC rival.

The Bulldogs rank No. 76 in the nation in rebounds per game with 38.8 and No. 44 in field goal percentage with 47.6%. They shoot the ball well also, ranking in the top 100 in free throw percentage and three-point percentage.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels were supposed to play Florida on Dec. 29 but it was postponed. That means that they haven't played since the Dec. 21, in which they lost to Samford.

Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points per game with 16.8 per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds per game. 

Jarkel Joiner will be his star matchup on the Rebel's side averaging 14.8 points per game with 3.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

This game could honestly go either way as rivalries could tilt all different directions. However, the Bulldogs look to have the stronger team and the longer depth over the Rebels.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Men's College Basketball

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17457871
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17470123
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Wild

30 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17453960
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Duke

30 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17463505
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Celtics

1 hour ago
college hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan State in Men's College Hockey

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy