Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 8 and No. 9 teams in the SEC face off, as Mississippi State travels to South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State is the No. 9 team in the SEC. The Bulldogs are 16-11, but they are just .500 in conference play at 7-7. They are on a two-game winning streak after four consecutive losses. 

They've beaten Missouri twice in a row, once at home and once on the road. Iverson Molinar leads the team in scoring with 18.3 points and 3.8 assists per game. Garrison Brooks leads the team in rebounding with 6.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina is one place ahead of Mississippi State, but record-wise, the only thing that separates these teams is one overall loss. South Carolina ranks No. 8 in the SEC with an overall record of 16-10 and a conference record of 7-7.

The Gamecocks are on a three-game winning streak after beating Georgia and Mississippi on the road and LSU at home. Erik Stevenson leads the team with 11.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. Mississippi State came away with the win 78-64 at home. Molinar led the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points in the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Mississippi State at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

creighton
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
mississippi state
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) celebrates with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) and guard Rati Andronikashvili (21) after icing the game with a free throw against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
NYC FC
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch New York City FC vs Santos

By Steve Benko
31 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Audax Italiano vs. Estudiantes (LP)

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
soccer ball
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch América-MG vs. Guaraní

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy