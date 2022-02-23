How to Watch Mississippi State at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

The No. 8 and No. 9 teams in the SEC face off, as Mississippi State travels to South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State is the No. 9 team in the SEC. The Bulldogs are 16-11, but they are just .500 in conference play at 7-7. They are on a two-game winning streak after four consecutive losses.

They've beaten Missouri twice in a row, once at home and once on the road. Iverson Molinar leads the team in scoring with 18.3 points and 3.8 assists per game. Garrison Brooks leads the team in rebounding with 6.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina is one place ahead of Mississippi State, but record-wise, the only thing that separates these teams is one overall loss. South Carolina ranks No. 8 in the SEC with an overall record of 16-10 and a conference record of 7-7.

The Gamecocks are on a three-game winning streak after beating Georgia and Mississippi on the road and LSU at home. Erik Stevenson leads the team with 11.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. Mississippi State came away with the win 78-64 at home. Molinar led the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points in the win.

