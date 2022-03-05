Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M hosts Mississippi State on Saturday night looking to win its fourth straight game in men's basketball.

Texas A&M has righted the ship at just the right time. The Aggies had lost eight straight games and had seen their tournament hopes slip away, but they have since won four of five including a huge road win at Alabama on Wednesday and suddenly are right back on the bubble.

The Aggies are now 8-9 in the SEC and 19-11 overall, but can't afford to have a letdown against Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Aggies must win this game, but the Bulldogs will be looking to get a big road win as they look to bounce back after a near upset of Auburn on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs took the Tigers to overtime but were outscored by 13 in the extra period to go home with an 81-68 loss.

Mississippi State was looking for that marquee win that would have been great for its tournament resume, but came up short and now must win at Texas A&M and have a good showing in the SEC Tournament if it wants to have any shot at making the NCAA Tournament.

