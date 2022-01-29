Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State and Texas Tech both look to bounce back from overtime losses when they play on Saturday night.

Mississippi State and Texas Tech both step out of the conference on Saturday night when they take part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Both teams are coming off tough overtime losses and are looking to get a statement win for their tournament resumes.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Mississippi State at Texas Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State nearly got that statement win on Tuesday at Kentucky, but the Bulldogs came up just short in losing 82-74 in overtime. The loss was just their third in the last 10 games but dropped their SEC record to 4-3.

Saturday night, they will look to bounce back from that loss when they take on a Red Raiders team who lost in double overtime to No. 5 Kansas on Monday night.

The loss kept them from completing a season sweep of the Jayhawks as they beat them back on Jan. 8.

The win against Kansas was part of a stretch where they also beat No. 1 Baylor on the road and No. 15 Iowa State at home.

They have been playing great basketball, but are looking to prove it outside the conference and getting a win against Mississippi State would be huge.

