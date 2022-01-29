How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mississippi State and Texas Tech both step out of the conference on Saturday night when they take part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Both teams are coming off tough overtime losses and are looking to get a statement win for their tournament resumes.
How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the Mississippi State at Texas Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mississippi State nearly got that statement win on Tuesday at Kentucky, but the Bulldogs came up just short in losing 82-74 in overtime. The loss was just their third in the last 10 games but dropped their SEC record to 4-3.
Saturday night, they will look to bounce back from that loss when they take on a Red Raiders team who lost in double overtime to No. 5 Kansas on Monday night.
The loss kept them from completing a season sweep of the Jayhawks as they beat them back on Jan. 8.
The win against Kansas was part of a stretch where they also beat No. 1 Baylor on the road and No. 15 Iowa State at home.
They have been playing great basketball, but are looking to prove it outside the conference and getting a win against Mississippi State would be huge.
