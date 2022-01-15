How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC) will try to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
- The Bulldogs record 75.4 points per game, only one more point than the 74.4 the Crimson Tide allow.
- The Crimson Tide score an average of 82.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Crimson Tide's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.5 points and distributing 4.5 assists.
- Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- Shakeel Moore leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Mississippi State steals leader is Moore, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is D.J. Jeffries, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford puts up 16.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama's leader in rebounds is Keon Ellis with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jahvon Quinerly with 4.4 per game.
- Shackelford averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson Tide.
- Ellis (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alabama while Charles Bediako (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Furman
W 69-66
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
W 84-63
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
W 81-68
Home
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
L 82-72
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
W 88-72
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/29/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/1/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Davidson
L 79-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
W 73-68
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
W 83-70
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
L 92-86
Away
1/11/2022
Auburn
L 81-77
Home
1/15/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/19/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/22/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/25/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Baylor
-
Home
2/1/2022
Auburn
-
Away