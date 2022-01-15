Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC) will try to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Alabama

  • The Bulldogs record 75.4 points per game, only one more point than the 74.4 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 82.1 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Crimson Tide's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 17.5 points and distributing 4.5 assists.
  • Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
  • Shakeel Moore leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Mississippi State steals leader is Moore, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is D.J. Jeffries, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford puts up 16.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Crimson Tide.
  • Alabama's leader in rebounds is Keon Ellis with 6.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jahvon Quinerly with 4.4 per game.
  • Shackelford averages 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson Tide.
  • Ellis (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alabama while Charles Bediako (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Furman

W 69-66

Home

12/21/2021

Winthrop

W 84-63

Home

12/29/2021

Arkansas

W 81-68

Home

1/8/2022

Ole Miss

L 82-72

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

W 88-72

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/29/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/1/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Davidson

L 79-78

Home

12/29/2021

Tennessee

W 73-68

Home

1/5/2022

Florida

W 83-70

Away

1/8/2022

Missouri

L 92-86

Away

1/11/2022

Auburn

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/19/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/22/2022

Missouri

-

Home

1/25/2022

Georgia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Baylor

-

Home

2/1/2022

Auburn

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Alabama at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
