The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -6.5 150.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide score 80.4 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (75.5).

The Crimson Tide make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide at 17.3 points per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Keon Ellis is tops on the Crimson Tide at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 11.6 points.

Jahvon Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide at 4.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 13.9 points.

JD Davison is posting 8.6 points, 4.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 64.9% from the floor.

