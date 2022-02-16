How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-6.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Mississippi State
- The Crimson Tide score 80.4 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (75.5).
- The Crimson Tide make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide at 17.3 points per game, while also posting 1.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds.
- Keon Ellis is tops on the Crimson Tide at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 11.6 points.
- Jahvon Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide at 4.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 13.9 points.
- JD Davison is posting 8.6 points, 4.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Charles Bediako puts up 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 64.9% from the floor.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Garrison Brooks is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he posts 11.5 points and 0.9 assists.
- The Bulldogs receive 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from D.J. Jeffries.
- Shakeel Moore is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Cameron Matthews is posting 3.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
Mississippi State at Alabama
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)