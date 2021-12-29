Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

    • The 74.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.4 more points than the Razorbacks allow (69.8).
    • The Razorbacks' 81.5 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up.
    • The Bulldogs make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Razorbacks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 16.9 points and distributing 4.4 assists.
    • Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.7 points a contest.
    • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
    • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • JD Notae is the top scorer for the Razorbacks with 18.0 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • The Arkansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Jaylin Williams with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Davonte Davis with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
    • Notae is dependable from deep and leads the Razorbacks with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.0 per game).

    Mississippi State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    L 81-76

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Colorado State

    L 66-63

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Georgia State

    W 79-50

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Furman

    W 69-66

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Winthrop

    W 84-63

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    W 93-78

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    W 86-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 88-66

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    L 89-81

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Elon

    W 81-55

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Arkansas at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

