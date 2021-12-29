Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

The 74.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.4 more points than the Razorbacks allow (69.8).

The Razorbacks' 81.5 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Razorbacks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 16.9 points and distributing 4.4 assists.

Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.7 points a contest.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae is the top scorer for the Razorbacks with 18.0 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his stats.

The Arkansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Jaylin Williams with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Davonte Davis with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).

Notae is dependable from deep and leads the Razorbacks with 2.3 made threes per game.

Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.0 per game).

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Minnesota L 81-76 Home 12/11/2021 Colorado State L 66-63 Away 12/14/2021 Georgia State W 79-50 Home 12/17/2021 Furman W 69-66 Home 12/21/2021 Winthrop W 84-63 Home 12/29/2021 Arkansas - Home 1/5/2022 Missouri - Away 1/8/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/12/2022 Georgia - Home 1/15/2022 Alabama - Home 1/19/2022 Florida - Away

Arkansas Schedule