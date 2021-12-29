Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
- The 74.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 4.4 more points than the Razorbacks allow (69.8).
- The Razorbacks' 81.5 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Razorbacks' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.8%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Iverson Molinar leads the Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 16.9 points and distributing 4.4 assists.
- Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.7 points a contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae is the top scorer for the Razorbacks with 18.0 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his stats.
- The Arkansas leaders in rebounding and assists are Jaylin Williams with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Davonte Davis with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game).
- Notae is dependable from deep and leads the Razorbacks with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Williams (1.0 per game).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Minnesota
L 81-76
Home
12/11/2021
Colorado State
L 66-63
Away
12/14/2021
Georgia State
W 79-50
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
W 69-66
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
W 84-63
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
1/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
-
Away
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Little Rock
W 93-78
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
W 86-66
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
L 88-66
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
L 89-81
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
W 81-55
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
-
Home