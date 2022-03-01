Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Auburn

  • The Bulldogs record only 4.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Tigers allow (66.9).
  • The Tigers score 12.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (66.2).
  • The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
  • The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who puts up 18.1 points per game along with 3.7 assists.
  • Mississippi State's best rebounder is Garrison Brooks, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
  • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Brooks leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 16.6 points per game. He also grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.
  • Walker Kessler puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 11.8 points and 0.9 assists per game for Auburn to take the top rebound spot on the team. Wendell Green Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Smith is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Auburn's leader in steals is K.D. Johnson with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kessler with 4.6 per game.

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Alabama

L 80-75

Away

2/18/2022

Missouri

W 68-49

Home

2/20/2022

Missouri

W 58-56

Away

2/23/2022

South Carolina

L 66-56

Away

2/26/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-69

Home

3/2/2022

Auburn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Texas A&M

W 75-58

Home

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

W 94-80

Home

2/19/2022

Florida

L 63-62

Away

2/23/2022

Ole Miss

W 77-64

Home

2/26/2022

Tennessee

L 67-62

Away

3/2/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Auburn at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
