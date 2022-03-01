How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Auburn

The Bulldogs record only 4.7 more points per game (71.6) than the Tigers allow (66.9).

The Tigers score 12.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (66.2).

The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who puts up 18.1 points per game along with 3.7 assists.

Mississippi State's best rebounder is Garrison Brooks, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Brooks leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 16.6 points per game. He also grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 1.8 assists per game.

Walker Kessler puts up a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 11.8 points and 0.9 assists per game for Auburn to take the top rebound spot on the team. Wendell Green Jr. has the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Smith is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Auburn's leader in steals is K.D. Johnson with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kessler with 4.6 per game.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Alabama L 80-75 Away 2/18/2022 Missouri W 68-49 Home 2/20/2022 Missouri W 58-56 Away 2/23/2022 South Carolina L 66-56 Away 2/26/2022 Vanderbilt W 74-69 Home 3/2/2022 Auburn - Home 3/5/2022 Texas A&M - Away

Auburn Schedule