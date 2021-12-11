How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Colorado State

Colorado State looks to stay perfect when it plays Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State is quietly having a great season. The Rams have won their first nine games of the year and are looking like they could be a force in the Mountain West this year.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Colorado State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Mississippi State at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last Saturday the Rams had a huge win as they beat Saint Mary's 74-58. It was the biggest win of the year for Colorado State and has shown they can win big games.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot when they play a Mississippi State team that is coming off a five-point loss to Minnesota last Sunday. The loss to the Gophers was just its second loss of the year and dropped its record to 6-2.

The Bulldogs have struggled against the better teams on its schedule, but won against the teams they should beat. Saturday is another chance to beat a good team, but they need to play their best game of the year if they want to send Colorado State home with its first loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.