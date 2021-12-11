Publish date:
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado State
-2
144.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Mississippi State
- The 85.3 points per game the Rams put up are 23.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (61.5).
- The Bulldogs' 74.4 points per game are seven more points than the 67.4 the Rams allow.
- The Rams are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 14.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy paces his squad in both points (20.9) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also puts up 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
- Isaiah Stevens is tops on the Rams at 7 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 14.8 points. He is fourth in the country in assists.
- John Tonje posts 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 62.3% from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc (10th in the country) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dischon Thomas is averaging 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Chandler Jacobs posts 5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Shakeel Moore is posting 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- D.J. Jeffries gets the Bulldogs 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Garrison Brooks is posting a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11 points and 0.4 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Cameron Matthews gets the Bulldogs 4.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
