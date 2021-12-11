Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -2 144.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Mississippi State

The 85.3 points per game the Rams put up are 23.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (61.5).

The Bulldogs' 74.4 points per game are seven more points than the 67.4 the Rams allow.

The Rams are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 14.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Colorado State Players to Watch

David Roddy paces his squad in both points (20.9) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also puts up 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Isaiah Stevens is tops on the Rams at 7 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 14.8 points. He is fourth in the country in assists.

John Tonje posts 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 62.3% from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc (10th in the country) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dischon Thomas is averaging 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Chandler Jacobs posts 5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mississippi State Players to Watch