    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado State Rams guards Isaiah Stevens (4) and Kendle Moore (3) celebrate during a timeout against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Mississippi State

    Colorado State vs Mississippi State Betting Information

    Colorado State

    -2

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Mississippi State

    • The 85.3 points per game the Rams put up are 23.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (61.5).
    • The Bulldogs' 74.4 points per game are seven more points than the 67.4 the Rams allow.
    • The Rams are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 14.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • David Roddy paces his squad in both points (20.9) and rebounds (7.7) per game, and also puts up 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
    • Isaiah Stevens is tops on the Rams at 7 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.9 rebounds and 14.8 points. He is fourth in the country in assists.
    • John Tonje posts 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 62.3% from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc (10th in the country) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Dischon Thomas is averaging 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
    • Chandler Jacobs posts 5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Shakeel Moore is posting 10.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
    • D.J. Jeffries gets the Bulldogs 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Garrison Brooks is posting a team-high 7.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11 points and 0.4 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Cameron Matthews gets the Bulldogs 4.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Mississippi State at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    2:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

