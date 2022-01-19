How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) are at home in SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-6
138.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Mississippi State
- The Gators average 72.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 64.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up.
- The Gators are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton averages 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.8 assists, shooting 53.6% from the field.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Duruji averages 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the field.
- Tyree Appleby paces his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 9.1 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones is posting 9.0 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Garrison Brooks is posting a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 0.7 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Shakeel Moore gets the Bulldogs 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Bulldogs receive 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from D.J. Jeffries.
- Cameron Matthews gives the Bulldogs 4.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
