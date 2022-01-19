How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) are at home in SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Total Florida -6 138.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Mississippi State

The Gators average 72.5 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 64.7 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up.

The Gators are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton averages 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.8 assists, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Duruji averages 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the field.

Tyree Appleby paces his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 9.1 points and 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myreon Jones is posting 9.0 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch