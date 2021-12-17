Publish date:
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-3) take the court against the Furman Paladins (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Furman
- The Bulldogs score 73.7 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Paladins allow.
- The Paladins' 81.8 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Paladins allow to opponents.
- The Paladins' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bulldogs is Iverson Molinar, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 4.8 assists per game.
- Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
- Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson racks up 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Paladins' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Alex Hunter scores 17.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Furman scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.1 rebounds and tacks on 3.8 assists per game.
- Hunter is reliable from distance and leads the Paladins with 3.9 made threes per game.
- Slawson's steals (2.1 steals per game) and blocks (2.0 blocks per game) lead Furman defensively.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Richmond
W 82-71
Home
12/2/2021
Lamar
W 75-60
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
L 81-76
Home
12/11/2021
Colorado State
L 66-63
Away
12/14/2021
Georgia State
W 79-50
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
1/5/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
-
Home
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
High Point
W 74-70
Away
12/3/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 91-88
Home
12/7/2021
Winthrop
L 85-80
Away
12/10/2021
Appalachian State
W 73-65
Home
12/14/2021
North Carolina
L 74-61
Away
12/17/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/21/2021
Presbyterian
-
Home
12/29/2021
Samford
-
Home
1/1/2022
VMI
-
Away
1/5/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
1/8/2022
Mercer
-
Home
