Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Hunter (10) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Hunter (10) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-3) take the court against the Furman Paladins (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Furman

    • The Bulldogs score 73.7 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Paladins allow.
    • The Paladins' 81.8 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Paladins allow to opponents.
    • The Paladins' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Bulldogs is Iverson Molinar, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 4.8 assists per game.
    • Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
    • Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
    • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Furman Players to Watch

    • Jalen Slawson racks up 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Paladins' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Alex Hunter scores 17.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Furman scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.1 rebounds and tacks on 3.8 assists per game.
    • Hunter is reliable from distance and leads the Paladins with 3.9 made threes per game.
    • Slawson's steals (2.1 steals per game) and blocks (2.0 blocks per game) lead Furman defensively.

    Mississippi State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Richmond

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-60

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    L 81-76

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Colorado State

    L 66-63

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Georgia State

    W 79-50

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Furman Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    High Point

    W 74-70

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 91-88

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Winthrop

    L 85-80

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 73-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Carolina

    L 74-61

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Presbyterian

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    VMI

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Mercer

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Furman at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) controls the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Jets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    jazz
    NBA

    How to watch Spurs at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy