The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-3) take the court against the Furman Paladins (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Furman

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Furman

The Bulldogs score 73.7 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 75.7 the Paladins allow.

The Paladins' 81.8 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 60.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Paladins allow to opponents.

The Paladins' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulldogs is Iverson Molinar, who scores 16.7 points and distributes 4.8 assists per game.

Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 7.0 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.

Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Furman Players to Watch

Jalen Slawson racks up 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Paladins' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Alex Hunter scores 17.9 points per game, putting him at the top of the Furman scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.1 rebounds and tacks on 3.8 assists per game.

Hunter is reliable from distance and leads the Paladins with 3.9 made threes per game.

Slawson's steals (2.1 steals per game) and blocks (2.0 blocks per game) lead Furman defensively.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Richmond W 82-71 Home 12/2/2021 Lamar W 75-60 Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota L 81-76 Home 12/11/2021 Colorado State L 66-63 Away 12/14/2021 Georgia State W 79-50 Home 12/17/2021 Furman - Home 12/21/2021 Winthrop - Home 12/29/2021 Arkansas - Home 1/5/2022 Missouri - Away 1/8/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/12/2022 Georgia - Home

Furman Schedule