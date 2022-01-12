How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 SEC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Georgia
- The Mississippi State Bulldogs put up just 0.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Georgia Bulldogs give up (74.3).
- The Georgia Bulldogs put up 7.6 more points per game (71) than the Mississippi State Bulldogs allow (63.4).
- This season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Georgia Bulldogs are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Iverson Molinar leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
- Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.3 points per game.
- The Mississippi State Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo racks up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Georgia Bulldogs.
- Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 6.2 per game.
- Noah Baumann hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Georgia Bulldogs.
- Cook (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Oquendo (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
Georgia State
W 79-50
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
W 69-66
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
W 84-63
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
W 81-68
Home
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
L 82-72
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/29/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Western Carolina
W 85-79
Home
12/22/2021
East Tennessee State
L 86-84
Home
12/29/2021
Gardner-Webb
L 77-60
Home
1/4/2022
Texas A&M
L 81-79
Home
1/8/2022
Kentucky
L 92-77
Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/25/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/29/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away