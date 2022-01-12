Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 SEC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SECN

Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Georgia

The Mississippi State Bulldogs put up just 0.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Georgia Bulldogs give up (74.3).

The Georgia Bulldogs put up 7.6 more points per game (71) than the Mississippi State Bulldogs allow (63.4).

This season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Georgia Bulldogs are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Iverson Molinar leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 4.3 assists.

Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.3 points per game.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo racks up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 6.2 per game.

Noah Baumann hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cook (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Oquendo (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Georgia State W 79-50 Home 12/17/2021 Furman W 69-66 Home 12/21/2021 Winthrop W 84-63 Home 12/29/2021 Arkansas W 81-68 Home 1/8/2022 Ole Miss L 82-72 Away 1/12/2022 Georgia - Home 1/15/2022 Alabama - Home 1/19/2022 Florida - Away 1/22/2022 Ole Miss - Home 1/25/2022 Kentucky - Away 1/29/2022 Texas Tech - Away

Georgia Schedule