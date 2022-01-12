Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball against Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 SEC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Georgia

  • The Mississippi State Bulldogs put up just 0.2 more points per game (74.5) than the Georgia Bulldogs give up (74.3).
  • The Georgia Bulldogs put up 7.6 more points per game (71) than the Mississippi State Bulldogs allow (63.4).
  • This season, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • The Georgia Bulldogs are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Iverson Molinar leads the Mississippi State Bulldogs in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 4.3 assists.
  • Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.3 points per game.
  • The Mississippi State Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo racks up 12.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Georgia Bulldogs.
  • Georgia's leader in rebounds is Braelen Bridges with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Aaron Cook with 6.2 per game.
  • Noah Baumann hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Georgia Bulldogs.
  • Cook (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Oquendo (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Georgia State

W 79-50

Home

12/17/2021

Furman

W 69-66

Home

12/21/2021

Winthrop

W 84-63

Home

12/29/2021

Arkansas

W 81-68

Home

1/8/2022

Ole Miss

L 82-72

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/29/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Western Carolina

W 85-79

Home

12/22/2021

East Tennessee State

L 86-84

Home

12/29/2021

Gardner-Webb

L 77-60

Home

1/4/2022

Texas A&M

L 81-79

Home

1/8/2022

Kentucky

L 92-77

Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Georgia at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy