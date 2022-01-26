Mississippi State heads to rival Kentucky on Tuesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Mississippi State beat rival Ole Miss on Saturday 78-60 and it kept them from losing its second straight game. The Bulldogs had lost to Florida on Wednesday 80-72 but bounced back with the big win against the Rebels.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Mississippi State at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have now won three of their last four and are 4-2 in the SEC. The win against the Rebels also helped them avenge an earlier season loss to them.

The Bulldogs have played good basketball this year as they are 13-5, but they are still searching for that marquee win and Tuesday night they get that opportunity against a Kentucky team looking to bounce back from a loss to Auburn on Saturday.

The Wildcats saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with the loss to the Tigers. They are now 5-2 in the SEC and two games back of Auburn for first place in the conference.

Kentucky has played good basketball but they are suddenly in danger of falling too far behind the Tigers and desperately need a win on Tuesday night.

It won't be easy as Mississippi State will be looking to come to town and get the big win it has been missing this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.