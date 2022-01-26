Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) dribbles around Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 SEC) after winning 13 straight home games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kentucky

-9

142.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

  • The 82.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 17.0 more points than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
  • The Bulldogs' 75.5 points per game are 11.8 more points than the 63.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Bulldogs' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 16.1 points per game and 14.7 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 0.8 assists.
  • Tyty Washington Jr. averages 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler averages a team-best 6.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 1.9 rebounds, shooting 48.4% from the field.
  • Kellan Grady is posting 11.7 points, 1.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Shakeel Moore is averaging 11.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 43.0% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
  • Garrison Brooks is averaging a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.2 points and 0.7 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • D.J. Jeffries gives the Bulldogs 10.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Cameron Matthews gets the Bulldogs 4.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Mississippi State at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
