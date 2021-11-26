Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Louisville

    • Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 2.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Cardinals allowed (66.5).
    • The Cardinals scored an average of 68.0 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 66.8 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
    • The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • D.J. Stewart scored 16 points per game last season to go with 3.1 assists.
    • Tolu Smith grabbed 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.
    • Stewart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Stewart averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Abdul Ado compiled two rejections per contest.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and dished out 4.5 assists per game last season.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10 points a contest.
    • David Johnson hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jones averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while JJ Traynor compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Mississippi State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    North Alabama

    W 75-49

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Montana

    W 86-49

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 77-64

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Morehead State

    W 66-46

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Lamar

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Southern

    W 72-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Furman

    L 80-72

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Navy

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Louisville at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15389894
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    40 minutes ago
