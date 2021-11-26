Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Louisville
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 2.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Cardinals allowed (66.5).
- The Cardinals scored an average of 68.0 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 66.8 the Bulldogs allowed.
- The Bulldogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- D.J. Stewart scored 16 points per game last season to go with 3.1 assists.
- Tolu Smith grabbed 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.
- Stewart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Stewart averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Abdul Ado compiled two rejections per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and dished out 4.5 assists per game last season.
- Jae'Lyn Withers grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10 points a contest.
- David Johnson hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jones averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while JJ Traynor compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
North Alabama
W 75-49
Home
11/13/2021
Montana
W 86-49
Home
11/17/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 77-64
Home
11/21/2021
Morehead State
W 66-46
Home
11/25/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/2/2021
Lamar
-
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/11/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
-
Home
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Southern
W 72-60
Home
11/12/2021
Furman
L 80-72
Home
11/15/2021
Navy
W 77-60
Home
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 73-67
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away