Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 2.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Cardinals allowed (66.5).

The Cardinals scored an average of 68.0 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 66.8 the Bulldogs allowed.

The Bulldogs made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Cardinals' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

D.J. Stewart scored 16 points per game last season to go with 3.1 assists.

Tolu Smith grabbed 8.2 boards per game while also scoring 12.2 points a contest.

Stewart knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.

Stewart averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Abdul Ado compiled two rejections per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Carlik Jones scored 16.8 points and dished out 4.5 assists per game last season.

Jae'Lyn Withers grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 10 points a contest.

David Johnson hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Jones averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while JJ Traynor compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

Mississippi State Schedule

