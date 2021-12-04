Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

ESPN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

The 74.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are 15.6 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (58.5).

The Golden Gophers score an average of 69.7 points per game, 11 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs give up.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.

The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 16 points per game along with 4.7 assists.

Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.

Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 17.5 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.

Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.3 per game.

Willis is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 1.2 per game.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Detroit Mercy W 77-64 Home 11/21/2021 Morehead State W 66-46 Home 11/25/2021 Louisville L 72-58 Home 11/27/2021 Richmond W 82-71 Home 12/2/2021 Lamar W 75-60 Home 12/5/2021 Minnesota - Home 12/11/2021 Colorado State - Home 12/14/2021 Georgia State - Home 12/17/2021 Furman - Home 12/21/2021 Winthrop - Home 12/29/2021 Arkansas - Home

Minnesota Schedule