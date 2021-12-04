Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Minnesota

    • The 74.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are 15.6 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (58.5).
    • The Golden Gophers score an average of 69.7 points per game, 11 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs give up.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.
    • The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 16 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
    • Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
    • Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with one per contest.

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 17.5 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.3 per game.
    • Willis is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 1.2 per game.

    Mississippi State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 77-64

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Morehead State

    W 66-46

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Louisville

    L 72-58

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Richmond

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Lamar

    W 75-60

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    Minnesota Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 73-69

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Princeton

    W 87-80

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    W 78-49

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 55-44

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 54-53

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Minnesota at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hockey Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Salernitana

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger: Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    algeria soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) shoots the ball against the defense of Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Penn State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy