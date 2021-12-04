How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-0) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Humphrey Coliseum.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Minnesota
- The 74.1 points per game the Bulldogs record are 15.6 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (58.5).
- The Golden Gophers score an average of 69.7 points per game, 11 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs give up.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Golden Gophers' opponents have hit.
- The Golden Gophers have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 16 points per game along with 4.7 assists.
- Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
- Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 17.5 points per game. He also pulls down 6.3 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
- Minnesota's leader in rebounds is Eric Curry with 6.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Payton Willis with 3.3 per game.
- Willis is the top shooter from distance for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Curry with 1.2 per game.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 77-64
Home
11/21/2021
Morehead State
W 66-46
Home
11/25/2021
Louisville
L 72-58
Home
11/27/2021
Richmond
W 82-71
Home
12/2/2021
Lamar
W 75-60
Home
12/5/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
12/11/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
12/17/2021
Furman
-
Home
12/21/2021
Winthrop
-
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Western Kentucky
W 73-69
Home
11/14/2021
Princeton
W 87-80
Away
11/19/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
W 78-49
Home
11/24/2021
Jacksonville
W 55-44
Home
11/30/2021
Pittsburgh
W 54-53
Away
12/5/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Michigan State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Michigan
-
Away
12/14/2021
Texas A&M-CC
-
Home
12/22/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home