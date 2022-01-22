Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

  • The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 9.3 more points than the Rebels allow (66.1).
  • The Rebels' 68.4 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 65.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 17.6 points per game to go with 4.5 assists.
  • Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
  • The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • The Rebels' Jarkel Joiner averages enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Nysier Brooks grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.4 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard.
  • Matthew Murrell is the most prolific from deep for the Rebels, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nysier Brooks with 1.2 per game.

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Arkansas

W 81-68

Home

1/8/2022

Ole Miss

L 82-72

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

W 88-72

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

W 78-76

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

L 80-72

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/29/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/1/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

2/9/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

Ole Miss Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Tennessee

L 66-60

Away

1/8/2022

Mississippi State

W 82-72

Home

1/11/2022

Texas A&M

L 67-51

Away

1/15/2022

Auburn

L 80-71

Home

1/18/2022

Missouri

L 78-53

Home

1/22/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/1/2022

LSU

-

Away

2/5/2022

Florida

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dayton Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in Women's College Basketball

5 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Titans

35 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 155
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

35 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 102
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

35 minutes ago
UConn Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Connecticut in Men's College Hockey

35 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

La Salle vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

35 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Richmond vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy