The Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
- Arena: Humphrey Coliseum
Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
- The 75.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 9.3 more points than the Rebels allow (66.1).
- The Rebels' 68.4 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 65.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Rebels' opponents have hit.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs leader in points and assists is Iverson Molinar, who scores 17.6 points per game to go with 4.5 assists.
- Garrison Brooks leads Mississippi State in rebounding, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- The Bulldogs get the most three-point shooting production out of Shakeel Moore, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Moore is Mississippi State's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while D.J. Jeffries leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- The Rebels' Jarkel Joiner averages enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Nysier Brooks grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.4 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Ole Miss rebounding leaderboard.
- Matthew Murrell is the most prolific from deep for the Rebels, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Ole Miss' leader in steals is Luis Rodriguez with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nysier Brooks with 1.2 per game.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Arkansas
W 81-68
Home
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
L 82-72
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
W 88-72
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
W 78-76
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
L 80-72
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/29/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/1/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
2/9/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Tennessee
L 66-60
Away
1/8/2022
Mississippi State
W 82-72
Home
1/11/2022
Texas A&M
L 67-51
Away
1/15/2022
Auburn
L 80-71
Home
1/18/2022
Missouri
L 78-53
Home
1/22/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/26/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/1/2022
LSU
-
Away
2/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
