Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
- The Rebels put up 7.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs allow (61.9).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allow.
- The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner posts a team-best 14.8 points per contest. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nysier Brooks posts a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 60.5% from the field.
- Luis Rodriguez is posting 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Tye Fagan puts up 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jaemyn Brakefield posts 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Shakeel Moore is posting 11 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- The Bulldogs get 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from D.J. Jeffries.
- Garrison Brooks is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he averages 10.9 points and 0.6 assists.
- The Bulldogs receive 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Cameron Matthews.
