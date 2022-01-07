Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

The Rebels put up 7.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs allow (61.9).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allow.

The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Jarkel Joiner posts a team-best 14.8 points per contest. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nysier Brooks posts a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 60.5% from the field.

Luis Rodriguez is posting 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Tye Fagan puts up 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaemyn Brakefield posts 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch