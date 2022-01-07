Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

  • The Rebels put up 7.7 more points per game (69.6) than the Bulldogs allow (61.9).
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 74.7 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 63.6 the Rebels allow.
  • The Rebels are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Jarkel Joiner posts a team-best 14.8 points per contest. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nysier Brooks posts a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 60.5% from the field.
  • Luis Rodriguez is posting 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Tye Fagan puts up 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jaemyn Brakefield posts 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Shakeel Moore is posting 11 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
  • The Bulldogs get 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from D.J. Jeffries.
  • Garrison Brooks is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he averages 10.9 points and 0.6 assists.
  • The Bulldogs receive 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Cameron Matthews.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

21 minutes ago
Dec 15, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) shoots for three during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

21 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UAPB vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

21 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

46 minutes ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

46 minutes ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

48 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is pictured warming up in a special jersey celebrating Pride Day before the start of a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy