Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mississippi State

-2

139 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

  • The Bulldogs put up 72 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 69.5 the Gamecocks allow.
  • The Gamecocks' 71.8 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 11.3 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 48% from the floor.
  • D.J. Jeffries averages 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Shakeel Moore puts up 8.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Cameron Matthews averages 3.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson is No. 1 on the Gamecocks in scoring (11.4 points per game) and assists (2.6), and produces 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • James Reese is putting up 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • Wildens Leveque is averaging a team-high 5.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.5 points and 0.6 assists, making 62.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Devin Carter gives the Gamecocks 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Couisnard is the Gamecocks' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he contributes 11 points and 2.4 rebounds.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Mississippi State at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

