Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -2 139 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs put up 72 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 69.5 the Gamecocks allow.

The Gamecocks' 71.8 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 66.1 the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Garrison Brooks posts a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 11.3 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 48% from the floor.

D.J. Jeffries averages 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Shakeel Moore puts up 8.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Matthews averages 3.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

South Carolina Players to Watch