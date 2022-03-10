Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mississippi State

-4.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

  • The Bulldogs average only 1.0 more point per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (70.2).
  • The Gamecocks' 71.6 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Garrison Brooks leads the Bulldogs at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 10.5 points.
  • D.J. Jeffries puts up 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Shakeel Moore averages 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tolu Smith is putting up 13.8 points, 1.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson tops the Gamecocks in rebounding (4.7 per game), and posts 11.4 points and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • James Reese is posting 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
  • Devin Carter is averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (4.7 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 0.6 assists.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
