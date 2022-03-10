How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -4.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs average only 1.0 more point per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (70.2).

The Gamecocks' 71.6 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Garrison Brooks leads the Bulldogs at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 10.5 points.

D.J. Jeffries puts up 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Shakeel Moore averages 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tolu Smith is putting up 13.8 points, 1.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

South Carolina Players to Watch