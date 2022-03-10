How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) are squaring off against the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC) in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Watch the contest at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-4.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
- The Bulldogs average only 1.0 more point per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (70.2).
- The Gamecocks' 71.6 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Garrison Brooks leads the Bulldogs at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 10.5 points.
- D.J. Jeffries puts up 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Shakeel Moore averages 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tolu Smith is putting up 13.8 points, 1.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson tops the Gamecocks in rebounding (4.7 per game), and posts 11.4 points and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- James Reese is posting 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.
- Devin Carter is averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (4.7 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 0.6 assists.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)