How to Watch SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State upset South Carolina yesterday to make it to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals to take on No. 2 Tennessee today in men's basketball.

The SEC quarterfinals are here and will not disappoint. In the first round of the tournament, Mississippi State was slated to play the No. 7 team in South Carolina yesterday.

The Bulldogs came away with the upset 73-51 on the back of 20 points and 12 rebounds from Senior forward Tolu Smith. Guard Isaiah Molinar also chipped in 19 points and two steals in the upset win.

How to Watch SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs Tennessee Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Now, the Bulldogs have moved on to the quarterfinals to play the No. 2 ranked team in the conference, Tennessee. Tenessee finished 23-7 overall this season and 14-4 against SEC opponents.

The Volunteers have a potent three-point shooting team in large part to Santiago Vescovi who averages 2.9 three-pointers per game and Josiah Jordan-James who averages 1.6 threes per game. Jordan-James also leads the team in rebounding.

Tennessee is projected to win this matchup with a favored spread of -7.5 points and a money line of -300. Mississippi State's money line is +240 and the total projected points scored is Over/Under 130.5 points. 

